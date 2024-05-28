38,737 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 643,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,302. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OBDC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.