Moog Inc (MOG.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Moog Price Performance

MOG.B stock opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average is $142.35. Moog has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $164.00.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $930.30 million for the quarter.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

