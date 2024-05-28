100,086 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SunPower at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after buying an additional 1,279,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,367 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SunPower by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 45,145 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SPWR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,080,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,054. The company has a market cap of $545.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.80. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.59.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

