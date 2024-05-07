LSV Asset Management Has $20.96 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,788 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.42% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $20,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 40,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

