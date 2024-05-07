Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

HALO stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. The company had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

