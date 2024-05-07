BioGaia AB (publ) (BIOGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.63 on May 30th

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.6344 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from BioGaia AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BioGaia AB (publ) Price Performance

BIOGY stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. BioGaia AB has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

About BioGaia AB (publ)

BioGaia AB (publ), a healthcare company, provides probiotic products worldwide. The company operates through Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

