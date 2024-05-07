BioGaia AB (publ) (BIOGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.63 on May 30th

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.6344 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from BioGaia AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20.
BioGaia AB (publ) Price Performance
BIOGY stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. BioGaia AB has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.
About BioGaia AB (publ)
