LSV Asset Management Has $21.32 Million Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,280 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.85% of Perdoceo Education worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $275,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,367 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,313.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $275,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,313.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,428. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

