Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $584,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 737,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,156,323.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 628,932 shares of company stock worth $9,028,314. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

