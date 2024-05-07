Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 0.44 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
BCPT opened at GBX 81.30 ($1.02) on Tuesday. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.50 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The company has a market cap of £570.36 million, a P/E ratio of -312.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.74.
About Balanced Commercial Property Trust
