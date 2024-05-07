LSV Asset Management Purchases 564,000 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 11,750.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 568,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 564,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,321 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.