Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.98 on May 31st

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.98 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Custodian Property Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LON:CREI opened at GBX 79 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45. The company has a market capitalization of £348.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.67 and a beta of 0.21. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 63.80 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 95.10 ($1.19).

Get Custodian Property Income REIT alerts:

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.