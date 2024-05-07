Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.07% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,909,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 184,991 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 54,879 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $799,000.

Shares of CGXU opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

