SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 87.6% in April

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Trading Up 2.4 %

SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

