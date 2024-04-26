SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 87.6% in April

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Trading Up 2.4 %
SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SSAB AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.
