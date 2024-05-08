Head to Head Contrast: The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) vs. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) and The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and The GPT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 32.67% 9.56% 3.86% The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. The GPT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. One Liberty Properties pays out 130.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GPT Group pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GPT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of The GPT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares One Liberty Properties and The GPT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $90.65 million 5.50 $29.61 million $1.38 16.99 The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 8.17

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than The GPT Group. The GPT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for One Liberty Properties and The GPT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 The GPT Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.61%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than The GPT Group.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats The GPT Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About The GPT Group

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

