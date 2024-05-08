Analyzing Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) & Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY)

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Free Report) and Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Holmen AB (publ) and Glatfelter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holmen AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00 Glatfelter 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holmen AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $6.85 2.96 Glatfelter $1.39 billion 0.05 -$79.05 million ($1.75) -0.95

This table compares Holmen AB (publ) and Glatfelter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Holmen AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glatfelter. Glatfelter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holmen AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Holmen AB (publ) and Glatfelter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holmen AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Glatfelter -5.71% -14.04% -2.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Glatfelter shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Glatfelter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Holmen AB (publ) beats Glatfelter on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holmen AB (publ)

Holmen AB (publ) engages in forest, paperboard, paper, wood products, and renewable energy businesses in Sweden and internationally. The Forest segment offers logs and pulpwood; and manages forests. The Paperboard segment provides paperboards for consumer packaging for brand owners, converters, and wholesalers. The Paper segment offers papers for books, and packaging and graphical publications for publishers, printers, retailers, and converters. The Wood Products segment provides construction and joinery timber, CLT and glulam products, and wood for pallets and packaging for construction, joinery, and packaging industries, as well as builders' merchants. The Renewable Energy segment generates electricity from wind, water, and bioenergy. Holmen AB (publ) was founded in 1609 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications. The Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene and other hygiene products, specialty wipes, tabletop, adult incontinence, home care, food pads, and other consumer and industrial products. The Spunlace segment manufactures spunlace nonwovens for cleaning, high-performance materials, personal care, hygiene, and medical applications. The company was formerly known as P. H. Glatfelter Company. Glatfelter Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

