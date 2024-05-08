FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.21. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $127.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $571.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.