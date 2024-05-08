FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By Wedbush

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.04. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

SBUX opened at $72.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $108.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Starbucks by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

