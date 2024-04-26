South Dakota Investment Council Has $175,000 Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $74.70 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $127.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 100.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.