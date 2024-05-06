800 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

Shares of AXON stock traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $326.19. 106,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.83 and its 200-day moving average is $265.60.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

