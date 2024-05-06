First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 58,360 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 313,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after buying an additional 38,822 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.55. 833,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,039. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

