Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. 855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.91. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.