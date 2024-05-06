Augmedix (AUGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Augmedix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 308.50%.
Augmedix Price Performance
NASDAQ AUGX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other Augmedix news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $230,603.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $703,932.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 251,323 shares of company stock worth $1,005,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.
Augmedix Company Profile
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
