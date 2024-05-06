6,120 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 206,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 101,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. 131,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,425. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

