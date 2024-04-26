Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,170 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,726 shares of company stock worth $1,187,811. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

