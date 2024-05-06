Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY24 guidance at $2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.500- EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.11 million. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $42.52. 1,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,336. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $197,887.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $197,887.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $965,026 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CENT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

