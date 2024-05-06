Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,518 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $306.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $125.40 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.47 and a 200-day moving average of $273.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 861.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

