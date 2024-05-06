LSV Asset Management Sells 30,819 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 762,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,819 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $27,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $463.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $210.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HVT

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.