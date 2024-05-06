Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 283.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. On average, analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.36 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

