Alight (ALIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Alight to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Alight has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.720-0.770 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.72-0.77 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Alight to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 118,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,198. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at $80,424,332.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,385,217. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

