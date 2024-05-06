First National Trust Co Has $217,000 Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,427,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 356,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after buying an additional 920,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,034,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,660,000 after acquiring an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after acquiring an additional 161,121 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,128 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.75. 136,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,180. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

