First National Trust Co Acquires Shares of 6,576 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 55.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,086,101 shares of company stock worth $45,903,509. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

