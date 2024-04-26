Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE SAH traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $60.17. 538,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,208. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.82.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.
