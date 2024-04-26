Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.31-$0.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

