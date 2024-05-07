Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.01) to $0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million to $255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.68 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.02 to $0.08 EPS.
Thoughtworks Price Performance
TWKS traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,224,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $978.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.97.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWKS
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thoughtworks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.