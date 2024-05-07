Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Down to $9.14

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $8.85. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 6,911 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMTG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 8.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 424.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,002.50%.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

