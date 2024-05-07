Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.41. Enovix shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 1,740,204 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENVX

Enovix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 83.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Enovix by 188.0% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,834 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enovix by 2,228.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Enovix during the third quarter valued at $7,290,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the third quarter valued at $3,765,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.