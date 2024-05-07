Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down to $0.64

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.61. Nikola shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 36,444,102 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKLA. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $811.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

