Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $14.77

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $13.94. Bilibili shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 2,652,528 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Bilibili Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 143,881 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 30.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 161,396 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 761.2% in the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 429,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 119,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

