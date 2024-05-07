Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down to $48.81

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.81, but opened at $45.10. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 395,298 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,427 shares of company stock valued at $23,169,639 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

