Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$1.99-2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.94. 65,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,362. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $98.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DORM. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.