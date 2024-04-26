Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at Truist Financial

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $199.00 to $209.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.06.

HLT stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.95. 760,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,672. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. CWM LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.2% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

