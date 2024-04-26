Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.21. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $250.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 111.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

