Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on California Water Service Group’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for California Water Service Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWT. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 56,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,577. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.84%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

