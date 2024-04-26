Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 514 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 61.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.52. 651,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.01. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

