StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.06.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SVI

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of SVI stock remained flat at C$6.42 during trading hours on Friday. 168,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.