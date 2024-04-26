StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.06.
In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$99,179.52.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
