Purple Biotech’s (PPBT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Purple Biotech Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of PPBT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,374. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.
Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Purple Biotech will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.
