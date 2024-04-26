Nadler Financial Group Inc. Makes New $303,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,902,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,521,180. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

