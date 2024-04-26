Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

TSE PZA opened at C$13.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.09. The firm has a market cap of C$329.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 77.02%. The business had revenue of C$163.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.