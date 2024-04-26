Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 377 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,399,000 after purchasing an additional 43,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,320,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 148,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.15. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

