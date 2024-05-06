Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $39.49 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. Velas has a market capitalization of $39.49 million and approximately $878,428.44 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00059137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00020361 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,586,952,388 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

